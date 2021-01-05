e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five succumb to Covid in J&K; 419 recoveries

Five succumb to Covid in J&K; 419 recoveries

There are 2,684 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.43 lakh.

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 133 fresh coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Monday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,786 and death toll to 1,891.

Officials said 75 people tested positive in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu. Three persons lost their lives in Kashmir and two in Jammu due to the viral infection.

They added that 1,17,211 people have recovered in the UT so far after 419 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96.24%. There are 2,684 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.43 lakh.

A total of 1,190 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 701 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 29 more people tested positive, followed by Kupwara at 21 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 37 while Poonch district reported 10 cases.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 25,482 cases and 450 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 24,058 cases and 357 deaths.

Till date, 9.04 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,963 in home quarantine, 2,684 in isolation, and 33,691 under home surveillance. Besides, 8.48 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In