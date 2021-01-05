Five succumb to Covid in J&K; 419 recoveries

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:25 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 133 fresh coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Monday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,786 and death toll to 1,891.

Officials said 75 people tested positive in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu. Three persons lost their lives in Kashmir and two in Jammu due to the viral infection.

They added that 1,17,211 people have recovered in the UT so far after 419 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96.24%. There are 2,684 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.43 lakh.

A total of 1,190 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 701 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 29 more people tested positive, followed by Kupwara at 21 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 37 while Poonch district reported 10 cases.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 25,482 cases and 450 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 24,058 cases and 357 deaths.

Till date, 9.04 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,963 in home quarantine, 2,684 in isolation, and 33,691 under home surveillance. Besides, 8.48 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.