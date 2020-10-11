e-paper
Home / Cities / Five succumb to virus; 91 more test positive in Ludhiana

Five succumb to virus; 91 more test positive in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After witnessing a steady decline, the Covid casualty rate in Ludhiana went up again as five patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday even as 91 fresh infections were detected in the district.

The district’s tally currently stands at 799 while the cumulative count of cases is 19, 174. The number of active cases is 487 while 17, 882 patients have recovered so far.

It is for the fifth time this month that the number of new infections stayed below 100.

The deceased include a 65-year-old male from Shakti Nagar, a 71-year-old female from Millar Gunj, a 73-year-old male from Samrala, a 64-year-old male from Akal Nagar on Rahon Road and a 62-year-old female from Mohalla Borra.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that a total of 102 patients (91 new patients from Ludhiana and 11 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours. He further said that till date, a total of 3, 24, 462 samples have been taken for testing. He said that on Sunday, 4, 263 samples were sent for testing and the results are expected shortly.

