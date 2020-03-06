e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Five test negative for coronavirus in Chandigarh and Mohali; no positive case in tricity

Five test negative for coronavirus in Chandigarh and Mohali; no positive case in tricity

A 25-year-old resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, who recently travelled to Italy, was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday with symptoms of the disease. His reports are expected by Friday evening

chandigarh Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Among those admitted at the Post Graduate of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) were two women, aged 38 and 36 years, and a 30-year-old man from Mohali. All tested negative on Thursday evening.
CHANDIGARH: No positive case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been reported in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali till Friday afternoon.

The five suspected cases of Covid-19 in Chandigarh and Mohali reported on Wednesday tested negative on Thursday evening.

However, a 25-year-old resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, who recently travelled to Italy, was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday with symptoms of the disease. His reports are expected by Friday evening.

The blood samples of the three persons admitted at PGIMER and another at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, were sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for testing and came out negative.

Similarly, a 38-year-old man, who is working with a multinational firm in the US and who arrived in Mohali to meet his family on February 29, also tested negative.

Among those admitted at PGIMER were two women, aged 38 and 36 years, and a 30-year-old man from Mohali. The man had travelled to Singapore and Indonesia in the past week. The 38-year-old Chandigarh woman had recently returned from Bangkok and was received by her 36-year-old friend from Zirakpur on landing here.

“As many as 56 people are under surveillance as a precautionary measure, and the administration is in contact with them through home visits and phone calls,” Chandigarh’s state surveillance officer Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill said. Three foreign nationals are also under observation, he said.

In Panchkula, nine people, who had returned from China recently, are also under observation.

