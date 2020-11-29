e-paper
Home / Cities / Five-year-old dies after getting stuck in lift door, falling 4 floors in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Five-year-old dies after getting stuck in lift door, falling 4 floors in Mumbai’s Dharavi

As the children had pressed the buttons of the upper floors, the lift went up and the boy fell down from the fourth floor to the bottom of the elevator’s shaft

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:03 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustan Times
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case further.
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case further.(REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)
         

A five-year-old boy died in an elevator mishap in Dharavi on Saturday. A video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera of the elevator, went viral. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the case further.

The victim, Mohammed Huzaifa Sarfaraz Shaikh, lived with his family on the fourth floor of Kozi Center building at Dharavi’s Cross Road.

On Saturday, the child was playing with his two sisters in the building. When lift stopped on their floor, the three children entered inside and pressed buttons of upper floors, the police said. “The children didn’t close the door of the lift. The two girls then stepped out of the lift, but the boy got stuck between the grille and wooden safety doors of the lift. As the children had pressed the buttons of the upper floors, the lift went up and the boy fell down from the fourth floor to the bottom of the elevator’s shaft. He sustained head injuries and died,” said inspector Vilas Gangawane of Shahu Nagar police station.

The boy’s mother learnt about the incident 45 minutes later, after she noticed blood stains on the elevator’s door while searching for her son, the police said.

“The CCTV footage indicates that it was an accident. So we have filed an ADR and are probing if there was negligence on anyone’s part,” said Gangawane.

“We appeal to citizens to keep a close eye on their children while they play outside, especially in buildings that have elevators. Residential societies must also depute liftman to avoid such mishaps,” Gangawane added.

