Flesh trade racket busted in Ludhiana; spa owner, manager booked

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:48 IST

The owner and manager of a spa centre in Sarabha Nagar have been booked after the police busted a fresh trade racket there on Thursday evening.

As many 10 people, including five women, were arrested after police raided Lazuli Spa following secret information.

Its owner and manager were identified as Tapish Das and Manish Sharma, respectively. They were not found on the establishment’s premises.

Those arrested are Ranjit Kumar of Gurdev Nagar; Ajit Kumar and Peter Roshan Lipcha of Vishal Nagar; Salabh Garg of Phase 2, Dugri; Gaurav Agarwal of Sukhdev Nagar; Juvaida of Rajguru Nagar; Chhano Begum of Karnail Gate, Jagraon; Sangeeta Yadav of Indrapuri; Monica Lathrina of Sukhdev Nagar; and Pinku Jana, a native of West Bengal.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Model Town police station, said they received a tip-off that a flesh trade racket was being run at Lazuli Spa, located at Sat Paul Mittal Road (Malhar Road) in Sarabha Nagar.

On raiding the spa centre, they arrested 10 people on allegations of immoral trafficking. They were presented before a court on Friday and sent to judicial remand.

The inspector added that the spa was being run for the past two years. They have launched a manhunt to arrest the spa’s owner and manager.

SIMILAR CASES

August 11, 2019: The Sarabha Nagar police had raided Aura Day spa centre at The Wave mall and arrested 12 people, including five women, for immoral trafficking

August 19: Another flesh trade racket was busted at a spa centre on Sat Paul Mittal Road in Sarabha Nagar. As many as eight accused, including four women, were arrested.