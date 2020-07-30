Flesh trade racket busted in Ludhiana, three foreigners among six arrested

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:12 IST

An undercover operation by the police led to the arrest of six persons for immoral trafficking from a house at New Sundar Nagar on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday night.

Three of those arrested are foreign nationals, including Suvera Khan, 32, Shehnaz, 29, and Shusista, 27, all hailing from Uzbekistan.

The three other accused are Nazampreet Kaur, 24, of Batala; Vikramjit Singh, 30, of Gagan Vihar, Haibowal Kalan; and Vikas Sharma, 31, of Mohalla Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri.

The gang’s kingpin, Reet, alias Meenu, of Lohara village, and her accomplice, Ramandeep Singh of Nanda Colony of Kailash Nagar, are at large.

The police recovered eight mobile phones, Rs 15,000 in cash and two cars from the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the gang, through a man named Guri, solicited men using foreigners.

The racket was busted after Ramandeep brought Suvera near Gill Canal following a deal with a decoy customer sent by Shimlapuri police.

“Following the information provided by Suvera, police conducted a raid at a house in New Sundar Nagar and arrested two more foreigners, another woman and two men from there,” said the ADCP.

“The gang used to bring women from other cities and countries. They charged Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 from each customer and paid the women half the share,” he added.

“All foreigners are in India on tourist Visa. Passport of one of the women has been recovered. Police have contacted the Uzbekistan Embassy to establish the women’s travel history,” the official said.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 5-A of Immoral Trafficking Act; Sections 188 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code; Section 3 of the Epidemic Act; and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.