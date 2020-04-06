Floriculture crisis: No demand, growers forced to destroy flowers in their fields

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:45 IST

As the curfew enforced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has brought down the demand for flowers in the market to almost nil, flower growers in Punjab are destroying their yield in the fields.

The farmers say due to the curfew people have deferred their celebratory functions, and the demand for flowers in temples and gurdwaras has also plunged to a minuscule level.

There are 10 farmers in Tarn Taran district’s Jagatpura village, who have been growing flowers for the past 10 to 12 years. Most of these farmers have tilled the flower plants — marigold and gultak — in their fields while seeing no hope of growth in demand in near future. The situation is no different in other parts of the state.

“Breaking wheat-paddy circle, I have been growing flowers in my fields. Like every year, I spent Rs 40,000 per acre in planting flowers in December last year. From per acre yield, I was to earn Rs 1.20 lakh. Since curfew has been enforced, there is no demand in the market as shops have been shut and marriage functions deferred,” said 65-year-old Balwinder Singh, who had grown flowers over 2.5 acres.

Balwinder has now tilled the flower plants, which had just started blooming, in his fields and has transplanted maize. He said he has suffered a loss of around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Lakhwinder Singh, 60, and Ajit Singh, 65, of the same village have also destroyed flower plants in their one-acre and two-acre fields respectively.

Balwinder said the 10 farmers in the village had grown flowers over around 15 acres of land. “Most of them have destroyed their grown flower plants,” he said.

Lakhwinder said, “We had already been facing losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorm this season. The coronavirus has now hit us hard. We are forced to destroy our flowers as most of the temples are now closed for devotees and the demand for flowers in gurdwaras has also dipped drastically.”

State convener of Kisan Sangharsh Committee Satnam Singh Pannu said the situation of floriculture farmers across Punjab is the same as in the Jagatpura village. “The state government should announce a package for flower growers in the state,” he said.

Joint director, horticulture, Gulab Singh Gill said flower growers in the state have been facing problem due to the ban on celebrations in hotels, marriage palaces, and organisation of religious functions. “Growers are demanding compensation. A report about the situation will soon be sent to the government in this regard,” he said.