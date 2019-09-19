Flower sellers refuse to shift, announce daylong closure of Phool Mandi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:17 IST

Flower sellers have refused to shift from the traditional Phool Mandi in Old City to the newly constructed Kisan Mandi in Gomti Nagar, saying that relocation would leave a severe dent on their business.

The vendors have also announced a daylong closure of the market on Friday to register their protest against the administration’s decision to shift them. However, district administration officials said the shifting would begin in the next few days.

Lucknow’s only Phool Mandi deals in Sunflowers, Roses and ‘Rajni Gandha’ flowers that are dispatched across the country. Traders claim that the market is famous for Gladiola, which are better than those available in Delhi or Mumbai.

“Relocation will ruin our business. It will also increase transportation costs, which will further affect sales. The Phool Mandi will remain closed on Friday due to protest against relocation of the market,” said Gulam Rasool, one of the oldest flower sellers at Kanchan Market in Chowk area behind Bada Imambada.

In the year 2000, flower sellers were shifted to Kanchan Market from the Phoolwali Gali in Chowk area.

“Our fathers and forefathers used to own a shop in Phoolwali Gali since the nawabi era. But after the administration’s order in 2000, they shifted to Kanchan Market, which was just a few metres away from the Phoolwali Gali,” he added.

However, the latest order of the district administration directing flower sellers to shift to Kisan Mandi (a dedicated area for farmers in Gomti Nagar) has raised many an eyebrow.

“We are opposing it because of solid reasons. Shifting the market to the Gomti nagar area will ruin our business,” said Mohammed Nadeem, another flower seller.

“Shifting the flower market to Gomti Nagar, which is around 18km away from Old City, is not a feasible idea. It will not only increase the transportation cost, but will also make things difficult for all those engaged in flower trade,” he added.

Nadeem said the current location of the flower market is quite favourable for all flower farmers who generally come from Barabanki, Hardoi road, Mal, Malihabad, Kakori, Gosainganj and Sultanpur road to sell their flowers. These areas are closer to the Phool Mandi, he said.

According to few florists, administration officials said that shifting the flower market to the posh Gomti Nagar area would fetch better prices for traders.

“The Phool Mandi will be shifted to Kisan Bazar— the dedicated place for farmers, which will also benefit flower traders in many ways. The shifting will be done in the next few days,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, Lucknow.

