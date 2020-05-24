Flying instructor booked for sexual harassment in Baramati

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:47 IST

A flying instructor at a Baramati based aviation institute was booked for sexual harassment by Pune rural police, an official said on Sunday. The accused, according to police, is a certified flight instructor working with the academy.

The complaint was first raised in February this year, by a 20-year-old student who was undergoing training at the institute. Her complaint led to another girl coming forward with a similar complaint during the same month against the instructor.

“As per Vishaka guidelines, an internal complaints committee (ICC) was appointed and they have received complaints from two students so far. Due to the lockdown, the proceedings were put on hold. However, the ICC will conduct a due process,” said Hemlata Nilakhe, human resource official at Carver institute where the instructor works.

According to the complainant, when she first spoke up against the instructor, it was forwarded to the senior level.

“The institute officials later started asking me whether I wanted to raise the issue and make it big or end it here. I got scared at that point,” said the 20-year-old.

As per the complainant, during a training session on February 2 and February 3, the accused held her hand while she was training to fly an aircraft solo. He kept repeating the misbehaviour during daily sessions and touched her thighs before she told him that she was uncomfortable, according to the complaint.

On February 5, the accused allegedly touched her chest which prompted her to raise the issue with other staff.

“I was asked to do a preliminary inquiry. My inquiry purpose was only fact-finding. Two girls had spoken to me. The second girl’s complaint was on a day when the institute was shut. There was insufficient proof about the claims made by the complainant as well. I had suggested further inquiry in their claims,” said deputy superintendent Aishwarya Sharma, sub-divisional police officer, Daund division of Pune rural police, who spoke to the girls before the case was registered.

“Only the flight on February 2 was logged. But I have proof that flights happened on February 3, 4, and 5 as well even though they were not logged in. Unlogged flying is a common practice as long as a certified instructor is with you,” said the complainant.

“There was a third girl as well. She was taken back home by her parents after she reported the incident. Even on days when the institute is shut, practice sessions can take place,” said a source from the institute.

A case under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of Indian penal code was registered at the Baramati police station on Thursday.