Flyover at University and near E Square would be history soon for Hinjwadi to ShivajingarMetro line corridor work

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:54 IST

PUNE: The flyover located at Savitribai Phule University and near E square would become history very soon as guardian minister Ajit Pawar and officials given nod to demolish it for the purpose of Metro line in between Hinjwadi to Shivajinagar.

The Tata Company on Saturday given presentation to guardian minister and top officials how it is needed to demolish the flyover and erect mulitlevel flyover along with metro corridor.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The Tata company had given presentation about proposed Hinjwadi to Shivajinagar Metro corridor and plan to demolish the flyover. I raised the doubt about proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route which is elevated and passing thorugh same corridor. PMRDA officials and Tata officers confirmed that it is considered in their planning.”

One of the top level official from Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority said on anoymity that we are making a planning to demolish the flyover within the lock down period as there would be no issue of traffic movement. But for that there is need to take various permissions which PMRDA would need to carry. Once the scheduled is planned, it would be communicated as the ownership of both the flyovers is with Pune Municipal Corporation and metro line is executed by PMRDA.

It is to remind that Ajit Pawar use to critisized this flyovers since they build as they planned only considering one way traffic and not helping to sort out traffic problem. When the PMRDA metro line approved, at that time only it is suggested to demolish both the flyovers at University Chowk and near E squre. The presentation for it happened on Saturday.