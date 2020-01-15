‘Focus on reducing crime, improving public connect’

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:41 IST

Lucknow top cop takes charge, promises smart policing

LUCKNOW Lucknow’s first police commissioner, Sujeet Pandey, who took charge on Wednesday, stated that better and smart policing would be his top priority.

He asserted that the police would be focused on reducing crime, improving investigation and establishing better connect with the general public.

“Reducing incidents of crime and their better investigation will continue to remain the priority of police in Lucknow. Police officials will have to understand their roles in the new system and work according to it,” said Pandey.

The officer spoke of constituting a dedicated team for prevention of crime and its investigation. The team was expected to have officers who are experts in surveillance, data gathering, forensics and law.

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Pandey was holding the post of ADG (Allahabad zone) before being assigned for the role of first commissioner of police (Lucknow) by the government.

“To improve policing, we will focus on specialised postings for designated work. We can improve the quality of work by doing so,” said Pandey during his interaction with the media.

Pandey, who had earlier served as IG (Lucknow zone) earlier, also said he would ensure round-the-clock availability of police for people in distress.

“Lucknow police will establish ‘Jan Sunwai’ platforms that will function round the clock, so that the police could provide relief to people in distress,” said the officer.

Better traffic management was also listed as a priority by the officer. “Traffic is another important aspect, considering its volume in the city. We will work to improve the existing traffic system here. This will be done in coordination with the local administration,” said Pandey.

The officer later met additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi. The officers discussed the law and order situation in the city. Awasthi asked Pandey to use his experience to improve the law and order situation in Lucknow.

“Ways to ensure women’s safety and the process of identification of criminal elements in the city were also discussed,” said the officer.

The police commissioner system was rolled out in Lucknow and Noida recently by the state government. Police officials posted at both these places would be trained about their additional duties under the new system.

