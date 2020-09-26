e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Focus on RWAs in fourth week of Delhi’s anti-dengue campaign

Focus on RWAs in fourth week of Delhi’s anti-dengue campaign

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

The fourth week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign will see the involvement of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), the chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

The ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign was launched on September 6 with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. This was followed by all MLAs in the first week and then doctors and healthcare workers in the subsequent weeks.

Last year, the RWAs played a huge role in this campaign. The Delhi CM had addressed all RWAs at Talkatora Stadium where he launched a five-point action plan for the RWAs to combat dengue.

“This week, the key focus of the Delhi government would be on the participation of the RWAs. Last year, through the participation of the RWAs and other organisations, only 2,036 cases and two deaths happened as against 15867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015. The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019,” the government said in a statement.

A special helpline has been launched by the government for the general public if they require assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

During the third week of the anti-dengue campaign, CM Kejriwal had tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again, and for this, today, on the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 am, I checked my house and replaced the stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar.”

top news
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
KKR vs SRH live: Gill fifty, Morgan put KKR in control of chase
KKR vs SRH live: Gill fifty, Morgan put KKR in control of chase
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
CM Mamata’s former confidante, Mukul Roy, made BJP vice president
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In