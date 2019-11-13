Focus on unauthorised colonies at Delhi BJP meeting

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:25 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda held a meeting with the state unit’s core group to strategise for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Senior BJP members say the state unit has been asked the step up its campaign to inform about the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,728 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The BJP is pinning its hopes on this decision by the Centre to stage a comeback in the state after a hiatus of 22 years.

The party has been asked to “expose” Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and highlighting the work done by the BJP in their respective constituencies, said a senior leader.

The meeting was attended by all Delhi MPs except Gautam Gambhir. Union ministers and in-charge of Delhi elections Prakash Javdekar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, MP Vijay Goel, leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta and senior leaders were present.

A senior leader said, “The meeting was about the organisational preparation for the upcoming elections. The state unit has been asked to tell people at the grassroots level about the work done by the Modi government, including the decision to confer ownership rights.”