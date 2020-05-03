Follow lockdown, win a prize: Thane civic body

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:17 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation along with the guardian minister of Thane has announced a contest to keep municipal wards free from coronavirus.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “Around 80% people are following the lockdown norms. However, Covid cases are increasing because of the 20% who are still not following them. Apart from several other measures, the TMC is encouraging people to stay at home and follow lockdown norms. So, we have come up with the ward-level competition.”

The month-long contest encourages residents to follow lockdown rules to be a winner. TMC has also announced ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh for wards which do not report a single case and all Covid positive patients are discharged.

The contest period will be from May 2 to May 15, May 2 to May 29 and June 1 to June 14 and June 28 depending on the situation.

A TMC official said, “The ward which has no positive case from May 1 to 14 and earlier patients recovered will be awarded ₹ 25 lakh while the ward which does not report a single positive case from May 1 to 28 will be awarded ₹50 lakh. The money will be used to improve the basic amenities in the ward.”

Residents will have to apply on the Digithane application to take part in the contest.

Residents of winning wards will also be given certificates as Covid fighters, while those who work towards preventing the spread will also be felicitated.

Mhaske said, “The contest will be judged on how effective the lockdown is being followed. There will not be special teams to visit the wards but we will go through CCTV recordings and take police recommendations.”

The contest will also judge on how people behave towards emergency workers.

“The corporators and social activists of each ward will create awareness about the contest through social media, without venturing out of the house,” said Mhaske.

The residents who have symptoms will have to give a self-declaration and visit the nearby fever clinic. If people hide their illness, wards will lose points.

The contest also for individuals. People can take part in best home selfie contest, self-declaration of the disease contest, video contest for best safety practices of individuals and housing societies and new initiatives adopted to ensure safety. People in emergency services can also send a 30-second video of the safety practices they are following.