Food delivery executive robbed of ₹5,000, motorcycle at gunpoint

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:40 IST
Noida: A 24-year-old food delivery executive was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed of his valuables and vehicle by three unidentified men early Monday in Sector 1. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The victim was identified as Faiz Hussain, a resident of Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. He works with an online food delivery portal.

“I had gone for a delivery in Sector 17 on Sunday night. Around 1.30am, I was returning home to Delhi when I was intercepted by three men on a motorcycle near a bank in Sector 1,” Hussain said.

He said the men accosted him and threatened him at gunpoint to hand over his valuables. The miscreants decamped with ₹5,000, and his motorcycle after assaulting him.

“They didn’t take my phone which is how I was able to call for help after they fled. They were not wearing any mask or helmet. They just took my bike and fled,” Hussain said.

Police have, however, alleged that this was a theft and not a robbery.

“The bike was stolen. We spoke to the complainant last night and based on his complaint, we have registered a case of theft (Section 379) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

He said efforts are being taken to retrieve the vehicle. Police are also looking at the footage of the CCTV cameras in the nearby areas to trace the vehicle.

