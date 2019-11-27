Food safety inspector alleges assault by Loni MLA, his aides

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:58 IST

Ghaziabad: A food safety inspector has approached the district administration and the police alleging that he was held captive and beaten by Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and his aides at the MLA’s office in Balram Nagar, Loni, on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said based on the official’s complaint, they have directed the Loni Border police to register a case.

Food safety inspector Ashutosh Singh said on Wednesday afternoon, he received a call from Gurjar’s representative Lalit Sharma, who called him to the MLA’s office in Balram Nagar around 12.15pm.

“I reached the office and the MLA was present with Sharma, a man named SUmit, five to six of his private security guards and eight to 10 others. Gurjar asked all of them to leave, before telling me that I was to close down a particular hotel. I refused and said the hotel in question was being run as per norms. He then called in his men and they started beating me up. The MLA also pointed a gun to my head and threatened me,” Singh said.

“I was held captive for about two hours and was released only on my repeated requests. Sharma also broke my phone. The MLA asked me not to reveal the incident to anyone, but I approached the Loni subdivisional magistrate and later the additional district magistrate with my complaint. I also gave a police complaint,” he added.

Superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said he has received Singh’s complaint in which he has named MLA, Sharma and one Sumit, besides the MLA’s private security guards and 8-10 others.

“I have directed the Loni Border police station to register an FIR and investigate the matter,” he said.

Gurjar has refuted all allegations. “The entire incident has been cooked up by the official. There was one video which went viral on social media in which a food department official was seen taking bribe. I replied to the message directing strict action against the official. Ashutosh Singh arrived at my office and tried to pressure me...,” he said.

“The allegations of beating him are false. If about 15 men had beaten him, he would have been severely injured,” Gurjar said.