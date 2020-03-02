For industry, tourism development people need to make sacrifices: Shanta

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:55 IST

The people of Himachal Pradesh will have to make sacrifices if they want to see industrial and tourism development in the state, veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar said on Monday.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of Dharamshala Tourism Festival organised by hotel association in collaboration with the state tourism department.

The former union minister said land is required for setting up of industrial units and developing tourism sector.

“Expansion of Kangra airport is necessary if we want tourism to be developed,” said the 85-year-old veteran leader.

“Regrettably, the project that should have been supported is being opposed. How would industry and tourism develop if there are protests being held?,” he said

Citing examples, the former union minister said that a long while back he had proposed setting up of a cement plant in Chamba which could not materialise due to a protest.

Himani Chamunda ropeway was another project which is still hanging fire, he said.

People should understand that unemployment is the biggest problem being faced by the state and these two projects would have created thousands of jobs, Shanta added.

“Lack of jobs has frustrated the youth has led to them turning to drug use. Development of tourism sector can be instrumental in curbing these problems,” said the former chief minister.

He said the problem of those likely to be displaced due to the Kangra airport project was genuine. “I have also asked the Congress leaders to talk to the villagers who are opposing the project. The government will ensure the best possible help to the affected,” he said.

Shanta also appreciated the hotel association for taking the initiative to organise the tourism fest.