e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / For industry, tourism development people need to make sacrifices: Shanta

For industry, tourism development people need to make sacrifices: Shanta

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of Dharamshala Tourism Festival organised by hotel association in collaboration with the state tourism department

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The people of Himachal Pradesh will have to make sacrifices if they want to see industrial and tourism development in the state, veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar said on Monday.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of Dharamshala Tourism Festival organised by hotel association in collaboration with the state tourism department.

The former union minister said land is required for setting up of industrial units and developing tourism sector.

“Expansion of Kangra airport is necessary if we want tourism to be developed,” said the 85-year-old veteran leader.

“Regrettably, the project that should have been supported is being opposed. How would industry and tourism develop if there are protests being held?,” he said

Citing examples, the former union minister said that a long while back he had proposed setting up of a cement plant in Chamba which could not materialise due to a protest.

Himani Chamunda ropeway was another project which is still hanging fire, he said.

People should understand that unemployment is the biggest problem being faced by the state and these two projects would have created thousands of jobs, Shanta added.

“Lack of jobs has frustrated the youth has led to them turning to drug use. Development of tourism sector can be instrumental in curbing these problems,” said the former chief minister.

He said the problem of those likely to be displaced due to the Kangra airport project was genuine. “I have also asked the Congress leaders to talk to the villagers who are opposing the project. The government will ensure the best possible help to the affected,” he said.

Shanta also appreciated the hotel association for taking the initiative to organise the tourism fest.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities