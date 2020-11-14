Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 01:23 IST

A foreign national was arrested with 80gm heroin near ITI chowk late on Thursday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Kenmongne Fancois, a resident of Cameroon’s Douala, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation in Delhi.

Harjinder Singh, in-charge, detective staff, said Fancois was nabbed with the drug that could cost up to ₹4 lakh in the international market.

He said that during the investigation, it was found that he brought the drug from Delhi and was supposed to sell it in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Fancois had come to India in 2015, the cop said, adding that he was staying in the country illegally as his visa had expired.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him in Karnal. Fancois was produced in a court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand.