Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications

Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:58 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi.
Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi.(File photo)
         

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was readmitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at night on Sunday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related complications. He was discharged from the hospital a week ago.

Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25.

“We got a call at around 10.30pm on Sunday that he was feeling restless. He was brought to GMCH and is on non-invasive ventilation. His condition is serious,” Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent, GMCH, told mediapersons.

“The restlessness was due to carbon dioxide retention, which led to a spike in his ammonia level. He is conscious and is responding to treatment,” he added.

A team of senior GMCH doctors are monitoring Gogoi’s condition round the clock.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
