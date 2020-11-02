Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications

cities

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was readmitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at night on Sunday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related complications. He was discharged from the hospital a week ago.

Gogoi (86) had spent the past two months in hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive in August. He was discharged from the GMCH on October 25.

“We got a call at around 10.30pm on Sunday that he was feeling restless. He was brought to GMCH and is on non-invasive ventilation. His condition is serious,” Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent, GMCH, told mediapersons.

“The restlessness was due to carbon dioxide retention, which led to a spike in his ammonia level. He is conscious and is responding to treatment,” he added.

A team of senior GMCH doctors are monitoring Gogoi’s condition round the clock.