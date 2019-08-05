Former Gorakhpur LS poll candidate escapes shooting, associate killed

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:08 IST

A former Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) candidate had a narrow escape while an associate was killed when some people opened indiscriminate fire on them in Barhalganj area of Gorakhpur around 9pm on Sunday, the police said. The PSPL is the party floated by former Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav.

While Shyam Narayan Yadav, who contested for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in April-May unsuccessfully, took cover, his associate Shiv Maurya was killed and another aide Shailesh Yadav sustained bullet injuries, the police said.

Police registered a case against one Sunil and his associates under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a hunt for them, said Ram Agya Singh, the station house officer of Barhalganj police station.

“The motive for the attack is enmity over land. The dispute had led to murder of the accused’s father in 2013. Shyam Narayan was a co-accused in that case. He was jailed but released on bail later,” the SHO said.

The Sunday night attack took place when Shyam Narayan Yadav was returning home after attending a function at the house of one Indrasen Yadav. Soon after he and his associates left the venue, three to four men in an SUV intercepted them and opened fire, prompting Shyam Narayan to take cover.

