Former minister hands over 40,000-litre water tanker to Mohali MC

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:45 IST

Former Punjab minister and MLA Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh on Thursday handed over a water tanker with a capacity of 40,000 litres to the Mohali municipal corporation. Punjab health minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu and MC commissioner Kamal Garg were present on the occasion.

Sidhu said once filled to its full capacity, the tanker can cover a range of 150 kilometres. He said the tanker will also be utilised for carrying out sanitisation work in the district in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.