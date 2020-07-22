e-paper
Home / Cities / Fortis staffer murder: Police claim to identify all accused

Fortis staffer murder: Police claim to identify all accused

The victim, Arun Bhardwaj, was beaten to death by five persons near a liquor vend in Sector 68 of Mohali on late Saturday evening.

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Arun Bhardwaj, victim
Arun Bhardwaj, victim
         

Two days after a 29-year-old staff nurse of Fortis Hospital was murdered, police claim to have identified two more suspects. The main accused, Kamaldeep Singh Grewal, 29, and Rinku, 19, were arrested on Monday and sent to three-day police custody. The victim, Arun Bhardwaj, was beaten to death by five persons near a liquor vend in Sector 68 of Mohali on late Saturday evening. DSP (City 2) Deep Kamal said, “The two prime accused in the murder are already in custody while their two accomplices have been identified and will be arrested soon.” HTC

