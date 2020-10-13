e-paper
Foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi at Atal Tunnel is 'safe, with us': BRO

Foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi at Atal Tunnel is ‘safe, with us’: BRO

The Congress’ block units of Manali and Lahaul-Spiti have filed two different FIRs at police stations in Keylong and Manali, seeking investigation into the missing foundation stone.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:24 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rohtang Tunnel at Dhundhi in 2010.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rohtang Tunnel at Dhundhi in 2010.
         

A day after the Congress threatened to launch a statewide stir against the removal of All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi’s plaque from the recently inaugurated Atal Tunnel across Rohtang pass, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said “the foundation plaque is lying with them and is in safe custody”.

The Congress’ block units of Manali and Lahaul-Spiti have filed two different FIRs at police stations in Keylong and Manali, seeking investigation into the missing foundation stone. The stone had been laid in the presence of Congress leader Virbhadra Singh and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, at tunnel’s south portal at Dhundhi in June 2010.

The Congress leaders alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s plaque was deliberately removed and the administration was tight-lipped on the matter. When contacted, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said investigations are underway, however, he refused to comment further.

The chief engineer of Rohtang tunnel (renamed as Atal tunnel), KP Purushothaman told Hindustan Times that the stone was lying with the BRO. “The stone was temporarily installed on the roadside at that time. The site had to be developed so it was removed. It’s lying in safe custody,” he said.

On being asked if the stone would be reinstalled, Purushothaman did not comment.

Kuldeep Rathore writes to CM

Meanwhile, the grand old party’s state unit chief Kuldeep Rathore has written to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur demanding the reinstallation of the foundation stone. Rathore threatened to launch a statewide stir if the government failed to reinstall it within 15 days.

“The government removed the stone under a well-planned strategy. The BJP leaders are giving credit to NDA for the tunnel but it’s a fact that the work on the tunnel started during the UPA regime and Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone,” said Rathore.

Rathore has also written to director general of police Sanjay Kundu over the issue.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president and MP Suresh Kashyap rebutted the Congress’ allegations. “It is a matter of pride for Himachal that the Atal Tunnel has a record for becoming the highest high-altitude highway tunnel in the world. It will boost tourism in remote regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Leh and will provide all-weather connectivity,” he said, adding, “It was the Virbhadra Singh government that had replaced the foundation stones of many projects and developmental works started during the Prem Kumar Dhumal regime.”

