Foundation stone laid for Maharashtra’s first Ayush hospital in Pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:44 IST

HT Correspondent

PUNE: The foundation stone for a 30-bed state government hospital in association with the ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) was laid ceremoniously by Maharashtra health minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

The project has an approval of Rs 6.71 crore lakh and will be ready by 2020, said Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon, Pune district. It has been planned in the premises of the state government’s Civil Hospital at Aundh.

Dr Nandapurkar said this is for the first time that the state health department and Ayush have entered into a tie-up.

A Yoga hall, naturopathy facilities, mud bath, operation theatre and a special room for ‘Garbh Sanskar’ (prenatal education for prospective parents) has been planned, said Dr. Nandapurkar. Other similar facilities have been planned jointly by Ayush and the state health department, he said.

Principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Dr Archana Patil, state director for public health were among those present on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:44 IST