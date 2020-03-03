e-paper
Foundation stone of ₹22-cr modern sewerage project laid in Mohali

The project, aimed at mitigating problems of Phases 1 to 11, will also do away with manual scavenging

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab’s health and family welfare minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Monday, laid the foundation stone of a sewerage project estimated at ₹22 crore that aims at mitigating problems of Phases 1 to 11 in Mohali.

In the project, the main sewerage pipeline of Mohali will be changed under the Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation ( AMRUT) scheme. On the occasion of initiating work on the project in Phase 10, Sidhu expressed hope that the project would be a long-term solution to the drainage of sewerage water for the areas concerned.

Sharing details about he project, the health minister said the project entails the laying of a new modern sewerage pipeline in Phases 1, 2, 3B1, 3B2, 4,5,6,7,8,9,10 and 11. The earlier nearly 45-year-old pipeline was based on the brick dart system. The new system bypasses the need to go into the pipeline because cleaning will be done with the aid of machines. The 9.9 km pipeline will be between 24 to 48 inches thick. To be completed at an estimated ₹21.9 crore, the project will see a new sewer being laid from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur New Terminal to Sectors 64, 65, 66 and 67 chowk.

Sidhu further said that Mohali would be made a model city with regard to development. Reiterating his commitment that funds would not be a problem in carrying out development works, Sidhu said that Mohali was earning a name as an IT hub with world class infrastructure coming up here.

