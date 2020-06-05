e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Foundation stones of projects worth ₹29 crore for beautification of Anandpur Sahib laid

Foundation stones of projects worth ₹29 crore for beautification of Anandpur Sahib laid

Whenever Congress came to power in Punjab, all-round development of Anandpur Sahib had taken place, said Rana KP Singh while laying foundation stones

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Anandpur Sahib
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹29 crore for the beautification of the historic town on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, Rana KP Singh stated whenever the Congress came to power in Punjab, all-round development of Anandpur Sahib had taken place as chief minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh had always given top priority to the development of the town.

He said of the ₹29 crore, ₹6 crore would be spent on the carpeting of roads connecting Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib and Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, ₹4.5 crore on the carpeting of the road leading from Qila Anandgarh Sahib to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, ₹5 crore on the beautification of the Cheema Park, ₹4 crore on the beautification of surroundings of sub-divisional magistrate’ s (SDM) office near the Naina Devi Road and the civil hospital.

He said a tourist facilitation centre, a cafeteria and a parking lot, developed at a cost of ₹6 crore would be soon completed and dedicated to the tourists and pilgrims visiting the town. He a sum of ₹3.5 crore was being spent for expansion of the parking in Virasat-e-Khalsa.

Channi said all projects would be completed at the earliest.

He said a memorial to Bhai Jaitaji, being constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore in Anandpur Sahib, would soon be thrown open to the public soon. He added a modern technical education institution would be constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore in this constituency and its foundation stone would be laid next month.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In