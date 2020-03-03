Four arrested for duping people on pretext of job

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:13 IST

Gurugram: The police on Monday arrested four men from Sector 49 for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them a job in a private airline. The police said that they are yet to confirm the number of people who were defrauded by the conmen.

The arrested men have been identified by their first names as Parveen, Deepak, Sandeep and Arjun. All the men are in their 30s, the police said, but refused to give more details about them as their accomplices are yet to be arrested.

The police, on Monday, received a written complaint from an employee of a private consultancy firm based in Gurugram. The complainant informed them that the private airline is a client of his company.

In the police complaint, he alleged that the airline intimated the complainant company about some advertisements posted on a job portal regarding vacancies in the airline. “The airline informed us that they had no job vacancy in their company. I contacted the number which was provided in the commercial. The person asked me to come for an interview and carry my driver licence, Aadhaar card and photo,” the employee of the consultancy said.

The complainant further alleged that the accused asked him to carry ₹7,550 as a security amount. “The interview was conducted in an office in Sector 49. I met Deepak in the lift of the building. My interview was taken by Parveen, who took the money from me. Later, he said that I was selected for the job with the airline,” said the complainant.

According to the police, the accused informed the complainant that he would receive his joining letter within a month or two. Subsequently, the complainant approached the police and informed them about the alleged fraud.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We arrested the four men on Monday. We are currently interrogating them to collect details of their accomplices.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66d of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act at Cybercrime police station on Monday.

The police said that the arrested men were produced before court on Tuesday and sent to district jail.

In a separate incident, a man was duped of around ₹99,000 when the amount was deducted from his bank account without his knowledge, the police said on Tuesday. According to the complaint, a total of two transactions were made from his bank account.

The incident took place in September last year. The victim, a resident of Sector 57, said that he had his debit card with him and did not give any bank account details to anyone, the police said.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “After the initial probe, we have registered the case. The suspect is yet to be identified.”

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Saturday.