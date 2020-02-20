Four arrested for robbing money transfer agent of ₹55,000 in Faridabad

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:22 IST

Gururgam: The Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbing a 35-year-old money transfer agent of ₹55,000 on February 6.

According to the police, around 3.20pm on February 6, Sudharshan Kumar was working on his laptop when three masked men entered his shop, a Grahak Seva Kendra, and robbed him of ₹55,000 cash kept in the drawer at gunpoint, said the police. Sudharshan is a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Faridabad.

“One of the masked men pointed a gun on my head and another on my stomach. I was scared and asked them not to shoot. They searched my drawer and took the entire cash and threatened me not to approach the police,” Sudharshan told the police.

The victim raised an alarm as soon as the suspects fled from the spot on two motorbikes, said the police.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Arms Act was registered at Mujesar police station in Faridabad.

The arrested men were identified as Deepak alias Surya and his friend Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Faridabad. The two other suspects were identified as Yunis alias Raja and Pradeep alias Kalu, both are residents of Najafgarh in Delhi, and are close friends of Deepak, said the police, adding that they are history sheeters.

Anil Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team from the police station visited the spot and recovered CCTV camera footage from four different locations. “We had received the lead about the suspects through local informers. We got some crucial clues of the motorbikes used in the crime. The mobile numbers were traced and all four suspects were arrested from different locations in Faridabad and Delhi,” he said.

The footage shows three men running out of the shop and going on two motorbikes, said the police, adding that one of the suspects waited on a motorbike outside the shop.

The police said they also received a tip-off that the suspects were planning to rob another money transfer shop in the city. Deepak, the alleged kingpin, was arrested first and revealed the hideouts of his aides following which the rest of them were arrested, the police said.

KK Rao, Faridabad commissioner of police, said that during questioning it was revealed that Deepak had knowledge about money transfer and modes of transport. “We had formed a special team who identified the suspects and arrested them before they could rob another outlet,” he said.

In the last week of January, Deepak had allegedly visited the shop, along with his mother, for money transfer and got an idea to rob the cash, the police said.

All the four were produced in a Faridabad court and were sent to 14-day police custody, the police said.