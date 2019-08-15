Four booked for assaulting IRS officials

gurugram

A team of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi, was allegedly assaulted by at least four persons when the officers were searching a house in Sushant Lok-1 in a GST-related case of fraud, the police said Thursday.

According to the complaint, this group had tried to hinder an IRS probe once earlier on April 12 in Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

On Thursday, an IRS team had come to the city with a search warrant and were conducting a probe when a group of men started abusing the officers and tried to hamper the raid, the police said.

In the police complaint, the complainant, a senior intelligence officer, stated that during their investigation, several persons gathered outside the house’s main gate and started abusing the officers.

“We alerted the police officers following which two policemen came to the spot. To allow the police officers to enter, we opened the gate. This is when four men from the group that was outside forcibly barged into the house. We tried to reason with them that they are obstructing our probe, but one of them pushed a person who was being interrogated,” the IRS officer said.

The police said that a special police officer immediately informed the Sector 29 police station and a team reached the spot.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the accused managed to escape. “The complainant has shared some evidence, including video footage of the incident. We are investigating but no one has been arrested as yet,” said the official.

A case was registered against the accused persons under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station.

