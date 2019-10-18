e-paper
Four booked for duping man of ₹2.5 crore in online gambling

Oct 18, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: The police on Thursday booked at least four officials associated with an online gambling company for allegedly cheating a Sohna resident of ₹2.5 crore. The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that the company ran illegal gaming parlours in several other states across India and also had operations abroad.

In 2018, two senior officials of the online lottery company were arrested by Mumbai police and a probe had revealed that they were accused in several cases in the city.

According to the police, the complainant said that he had purchased several login IDs to play the online lottery and was promised a pay-off of ₹36 for every rupee placed on the bet.

The police said the masterminds had rigged the software to ensure that the numbers on which customers bet, do not win.

In the FIR, the complainant said that over the past five years, he had paid ₹2.5 crore to at least four people associated with the online gambling company, with the promise of higher returns. He added that when he asked them to return the money, they threatened him.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that police had initiated a probe. “The same company had duped people in Indore, Jalandhar, Meerut, Mumbai and Nagpur. We are checking with the police in these places to ascertain the scale of the fraud,” said the police official.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 13 A of the Public Gambling Act at Cyber Crime police station, said the police.

