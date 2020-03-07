e-paper
Home / Cities / Four booked for storing hazardous chemicals sans permits

Four booked for storing hazardous chemicals sans permits

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:04 IST
A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals in godowns without proper permits in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday raided two godowns at Harnam Complex in Purna of Bhiwandi and found the hazardous chemicals stored in gunny bags and drums, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said.

Hazardous chemicals worth around ₹2 lakh were seized from the godowns, he added. The police have lodged an offence against godown operators Sachin Patil and Mayur Dange and transport company owners Vinit and Ajay Kandpile, the DCP said, adding that no arrest has been made.

An offence has been registered against the four men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Environment Act 1986, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical 1989 and Petro Chemical Act 1934.

PTI

