Four booked for thrashing, robbing 25-yr-old executive in Gurugram

The police booked four men on Thursday for allegedly snatching ₹20,000 and gold chain from a 25-year-old executive on Sohna Road, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am on Monday when the complainant, Sushant Raghav, a resident of Ghamroj village in Bhondsi, was on his way to the city.

The police said that Raghav had stopped at a traffic intersection near Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road when four men, on two motorcycles, came from behind and surrounded his car.

“Raghav stepped out of the car and asked them what the matter was following which they started thrashing him, snatched ₹20,000 and his gold chain,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Raghav approached the police on Thursday morning and complained against the four men, following which a case was registered under sections 379 B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

Police said that there was a dispute between the accused and the victim, and a case was earlier registered against Raghav’s brother for an assault, registered at Bhondsi police station.

“The accused had demanded money to compromise but Raghav’s family members had refused to pay. They were pressuring Raghav to get that case settled but he did not pay them any heed, following which they planned to threaten him and extort money,” Singh said.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who are on the run, the police said.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:52 IST