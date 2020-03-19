e-paper
Home / Cities / Four booked in attempted murder case

Four booked in attempted murder case

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:42 IST
PUNE Four men were booked in a case of attempted murder in Vimannagar on Wednesday night. Multiple shots were fired during the incident, according to police.

Two of the four accused men have identified as Abhijeet Balasaheb Shejwal, 26, and Suraj Balasaheb Shejwal, 28, both residents of Lohgaon. According to police the other two accused have not been identified yet.

The complaint was registered by Madhukar Dattatray Khandve, 54, a resident of Khandvenagar in Lohegaon.

On Wednesday night around 9:30pm, the four accused called the complainant to the road outside his house and got into a fight about a property dispute.

Multiple rounds were fired towards the complainant and one grazed his head, according to the complainant.

The police are on a lookout for the four men. The police have recovered live cartridges, a bullet shell, one front portion of a fired bullet, and one pair of shoes from the spot of firing.

Assistant police inspector JC Mujawar of Vimantal police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) off Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25) and 27 of Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Vimantal police station.

