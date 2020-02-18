Four Class 12 students injured during practical exam in chemistry lab in govt school near Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:26 IST

SHIMLA: Four Class 12 students of a government school near here were injured when an explosion occurred while they were appearing for the practical exam in the chemistry laboratory on Monday.

Police said the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Matiana, 47 km from here, wrongly mixed magnesium nitrate with ferrous sulphate, leading to the explosion.

The injured students were identified as Nikita Verma, 17, Bunty Sharma, 17, Ajit Kumar, 17, and Mukul Panjta 17.

Acid and pieces of glass damaged the eyes of Mukul and Ajit, who were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

Nikita and Bunty were discharged from the Shimla hospital.

Theog deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh said the laboratory has been sealed and the matter is under investigation.