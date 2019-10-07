e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Four close relatives of BJP MLA killed in accident on Lko-Agra e’way

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four members of a family, including three women, were killed and one of them injured when their vehicle rammed into a container on Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday morning in Unnao, police said.

The victims were returning to Gonda from Delhi.

They have been identified as Sunita Pandey, 50, her daughters Akriti Pandey, 22, Anshika Pandey, 19 and Brijesh Dwivedi, 42.

All of them are close relatives of BJP MLA from Mahnon Gonda Vinay Dwivedi.

Circle officer Hasangunj Ambrish Bhadauria said their car hit the container, went out of control and jumped the divider.

UP Industrial Development Authority employees had brought it down to the roadside when the car rammed into it near Shahpur-Tonda.

While all others died on the spot, Chandra Kamal Pandey, 45, is battling for life at Lucknow’s trauma centre.

The police said the car driver either had slept or could not control the speeding vehicle on seeing the container on the roadside.

 

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:44 IST

top news
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
Oct 07, 2019 13:51 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News