Four close relatives of BJP MLA killed in accident on Lko-Agra e’way

Four members of a family, including three women, were killed and one of them injured when their vehicle rammed into a container on Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday morning in Unnao, police said.

The victims were returning to Gonda from Delhi.

They have been identified as Sunita Pandey, 50, her daughters Akriti Pandey, 22, Anshika Pandey, 19 and Brijesh Dwivedi, 42.

All of them are close relatives of BJP MLA from Mahnon Gonda Vinay Dwivedi.

Circle officer Hasangunj Ambrish Bhadauria said their car hit the container, went out of control and jumped the divider.

UP Industrial Development Authority employees had brought it down to the roadside when the car rammed into it near Shahpur-Tonda.

While all others died on the spot, Chandra Kamal Pandey, 45, is battling for life at Lucknow’s trauma centre.

The police said the car driver either had slept or could not control the speeding vehicle on seeing the container on the roadside.

