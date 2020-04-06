e-paper
Four cops booked for negligence after accused escapes custody in Punjab

Four cops booked for negligence after accused escapes custody in Punjab

The accused were arrested with counterfeit currency of ₹8.61 lakh in denominations of ₹500 and ₹2,000 currency notes

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, BATHINDA
An assistant sub-inspector, a constable and two home guards of Nandgarh police have been booked for negligence after three accused escaped from their custody, officials said on Sunday. The accused were arrested with counterfeit currency of ₹8.61 lakh in denominations of ₹500 and ₹2,000 currency notes.

Due to the curfew enforced in the state, the accused weren’t able to flee the city and were arrested on Sunday morning.

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, constable Mandeep Singh and home guard jawans Jaspal Singh and Beant Singh have been booked under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused Lakhwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Labhpreet Singh escaped from police custody on Saturday night. The trio along with their accomplice Varinder Singh was arrested by the police a few days back with counterfeit currency. The trio after finding that their cell wasn’t locked, escaped the police station.

