Four CRPF personnel among 19 fresh Covid-19 cases in Panchkula

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:02 IST

A day after Panchkula recorded the highest single-day spike with 24 Covid-19 cases, the district recorded 19 fresh infections on Thursday. The patients include four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The district’s tally stands at 198, of which 121 patients have been cured and one person has died. There are now 76 active cases.

Two of the CRPF personnel from Pinjore are 42 years old, while the other two are aged 54 and 28. Earlier, on July 11, a 40-year-old CRPF personnel had also tested positive for the virus.

Apart from this, three men, aged 62, 50 and 26, were found positive in Shiv Colony. Five cases were confirmed in Sector 25. These include three women, aged 66, 39 and 31, a 21-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

The remaining patients are a 40-year-old man from Tagra Hari Singh, Kalka; a 46-year-old man from Kiratpur, Kalka; a 26-year-old man from Abhaypur, a 36-year-old man from Sector 16, a 16-year-old boy from Sector 7, a 52-year-old man from Vishwakarma Colony, Pinjore; and a 50-year-old man from Sector 15.

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said more initiatives should be taken to spread awareness among people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, while violators should be dealt with strictly.

He has directed the municipal corporation to display informative messages on hoardings.