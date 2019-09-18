e-paper
Four-day fest Avishkar- 2019 begins at MNNIT

  Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The four-day annual techno-management festival of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, Avishkar 2019, began here on Wednesday. A grand opening ceremony was held on the first day of the festival that will continue till September 21.

Noted journalist Prabhu Chawla, who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, graced the occasion as the chief guest, along with other dignitaries, including institute director prof Rajeev Tripathi.

According to a communiqué issued by the institute, various competitions were held at different venues on the campus. One such event was Mechrocosm, a mock placement procedure that helped students prepare for corporate scrutiny in advance with a special focus on budding mechanical engineers. Similar events were held for all branches of engineering. Softathalon aimed at channeling the potential of the budding software engineers.

Logical Rhythm focused on machine learning and Tux War familiarised students with the world of Linux and networking. A technical quiz TerraQuiz, under the banner of Nirmaan, aimed at checking the conceptual understanding of civil engineering students. War of Currents, a competition dedicated to electrical engineering, was also held.

The highlight of the first day was gnoTalks, a talk show featuring noted journalist Prabhu Chawla and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Screen Patti stars Shivankit Singh Parihar and Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, left the auditorium spell bound with their humour.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:21 IST

