Four ‘drug peddler’ aides open fire on colony residents in Ludhiana, 55-year-old injured

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:26 IST

After residents of Gurbachan Nagar of Daba Colony staged a protest against a woman, infamous as ‘Chitte wali Bhabhi’, accusing her of selling drugs among locals, her four aides opened fire on residents of the locality late Sunday evening. The accused had allegedly fired three bullets, one of which hit the back of a local.

When the residents retaliated, the accused fled leaving their motorcycle on the spot. The locals, who torched the motorcycle, alleged that the police were hand-in-glove with the accused as, when the miscreants opened fire, some PCR motorcycle squad personnel were present near the spot, but they did not respond.

The victim, Nirvair Singh, 55, of Gurbachan Nagar, was rushed to the ESIC hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Daba police have booked Parminder Kaur, her husband Sunil of Gurcharan Nagar and their unidentified accomplices for murder attempt, following a complaint by Nirvair Singh.

Local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker Sandeep Shukla alleged, “The woman has been selling drugs in the area for long. On Saturday, the locals staged a protest against the woman and the alleged inaction of the police, following which the police conducted a raid at the house of the woman, but she had escaped before the police reached there.”

He added, “On Sunday night, four accomplices of the woman struck in the area and opened fire and a bullet hit Nirvair Singh. When people gathered there, the accused fled leaving their motorcycle on the spot, which the agitated locals torched.”

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at the Daba police station, said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.