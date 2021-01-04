e-paper
Four farmers from Punjab, Haryana die at Singhu, Tikri

Four farmers from Punjab, Haryana die at Singhu, Tikri

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:50 IST
Sunil Rahar, Vishal Joshi and Avtar Singh
Sunil Rahar, Vishal Joshi and Avtar Singh
Police records showed that a total of nine people, including Sikh saint Baba Ram Singh, have died at the Kundli-Singhu border, while 10 have died at Tikri border so far. (REUTERS)
         

Four protesters, three of them farmers, who were camping at Delhi’s borders to demand a repeal of three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year, have died in the last 24 hours, police said.

Police records showed that a total of nine people, including Sikh saint Baba Ram Singh, have died at the Kundli-Singhu border, while 10 have died at Tikri border so far. Farmer leaders, on the other hand, said 46 farmers had sacrificed their lives across all of Delhi’s border points.

As per records, 18-year-old Jashanpreet Singh of Punjab died of ‘heart attack’ and Jagbir Singh, 65, of Jind died due to biting cold on Saturday night at Tikri border. At Kundli-Singhu border, Kulbir Singh, 52, a resident of Gangana village in Sonepat was found dead on Sunday in a tent and Shamsher Singh, 45, a resident of Sangrur also died at civil hospital in Sonepat, after his health deteriorated.

Shamsher of Lidhran village is survived by wife, two young sons and a daughter. Village sarpanch Jaspal Singh said Shamsher went to the border 4-5 days ago to join farmers’ protest against three agriculture laws.

Family members of Jashanpreet Singh said he left with a group of 30 residents of Chauke village from Bathinda on Saturday morning to participate in the ongoing farmer agitation. He collapsed while walking with his friends. Jashanpreet was studying in Class 12 at a private school in Chauke village. He was the only son of his parents.

Rohtak’s PGIMS spokesman Dr Gajender Singh said Jashanpreet was referred to the institute from Bahadurgarh civil hospital on Saturday night after he suffered a heart attack. “After reaching here, he passed away. Another farmer, Jagbir Singh, who suffered a cold stroke, died here on Saturday night. We have conducted their post-mortem examinations and handed over their bodies to their family members,” he added.

Shamsher Singh, investigating officer of Kundli police station, said the protesting farmers had spotted the body of Kulbir Singh at a tent near the protesting here on Sunday morning.

“The farmers said he had complained of body pain and gone to bed on Saturday night after eating langar. After receiving news of his demise, his co-villager Yudhishthira suffered heart attack and was rushed to civil hospital in Sonepat, from where he was referred to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Another farmer, Shamsher Singh from Sangrur in Punjab, also suffered a heart attack and died during treatment at Civil hospital here. He had joined the stir five days ago, according to farmers. We have handed over the bodies to their family members after conducting autopsies,” he added.

Singh said nine people, including Sikh saint Baba Ram Singh have died at Kundli-Singhu border so far, most due to heart attack or the cold.

Inderjit Singh, vice-president of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha 46, said farmers had “sacrificed their lives” in the ongoing agitation.

“These people are those who died either on borders or on their way to the stir,” he added.

District vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) Motu Singh Kotra said Jashanpreet’s family was active members of the association and he had been participating in the agitations against the central laws in Punjab.

