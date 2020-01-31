e-paper
Home / Cities / Four from Ambala village killed as car, private school bus collide in Jind

Four from Ambala village killed as car, private school bus collide in Jind

Victims belonged to Sonti village in Ambala district and were on their way to pay obeisance at a temple in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

Jan 31, 2020
Four residents of Sonti village of Ambala district were killed when their car collided with a private school bus near Khanda village in Jind on Friday morning.

Police said three men were killed on the spot, while the fourth occupant of the Swift car died during treatment at the civil hospital in Jind.

The deceased were identified as driver Banti, 26, Baba Ganesh Nath, 70, Ram Swaroop, 35 and Ram Karan,45.

The residents of Sonti village were going to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan to pay obeisance at a temple.

