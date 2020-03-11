Four held for creating ruckus at gated society in DLF 5

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:30 IST

Gurugram: Two private contractors and four labourers, armed with iron rods and sticks, allegedly assaulted security guards and threatened residents of a gated society in DLF Phase 5 on Monday night. The police said that the incident took place after the security guards stopped the car of the two allegedly inebriated contractors who tried to enter the society, Exclusive Floors, through the exit gate.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the police arrested the four labourers on Wednesday and the teams were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects. All the suspects have been identified, he said.

The police said one of the security guards was brutally assaulted and taken to a private hospital for treatment. According to the police, they received a call around 11.15pm on Monday from the security supervisor and president of the resident welfare association (RWA) regarding the incident and a team from Sector 53 police station was sent to the spot.

Sangwan said that the contractors had taken up a site inside the gated colony and they were in a drunken state when they reached the gate. “The guards asked them to use the entry gate, which led to an argument. Following which the contractors called their labourers, living close by, with sticks, iron rods and other construction material to attack the guards,” he said.

The police said the two suspects, who were in a red Maruti Brezza car, started abusing the guards and threatened them with dire consequences. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera, and its footage was handed over to the police.

The security supervisor informed their seniors and RWA members following which the residents and their quick response team reached the spot.

Apprajeet Bhatia, president, Exclusive Floors RWA, said that the two contractors, when turned away, parked their car at the exit gate and started misbehaving with the guards, and even abused the residents who were passing by the exit gate.

“Despite repeated requests, the two did not move the car to clear the way, and instead called their labourers. They were seen entering the society gate armed with iron rods, pipes, knives and sticks. They even abused me and tried to hit me, but I entered the DLF club to save myself,” he said.

The miscreants broke two CCTV cameras and vandalised furniture used by the security guards, said the police.

Meanwhile, many residents came to the rescue and controlled the situation. At least five residents have recorded their statement before the police who are eyewitness to the incident, said the police.

A case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation ) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday.