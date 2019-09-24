Four held with fake currency notes

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:33 IST

Gurugram: Four men were arrested on Sunday night for allegedly carrying fake Indian currency notes with a face value of ₹14.94 lakh. An aide of the arrested men allegedly managed to escape during the raid, the police said.

According to the police, a team of Sector 10 crime branch received information that some suspects were selling fake notes of ₹2,000 denomination near the gate of community centre in Sector 66 where they had arrived in two cars — an i20 and a Bolero.

The officials of crime branch laid a trap and approached the suspects posing as customers. “An official exchanged a marked ₹2,000 denomination note for three fake ₹2,000 notes. The official signalled a raiding team, following which four suspects seated in i20 car were arrested. The suspects in Bolero managed to escape,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police.

The arrested men have been identified as Rafiq, 54, from Palwal; Jahul, 32; Mohammad Hasim, 34 and Mubarik,32, all from Nuh. The police said counterfeit notes with face value ₹14.94 lakh and an i20 car were seized. A case was registered against the accused men under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station.

Jitendra, in charge, crime investigation agency, Sector 10, said, “During questioning, the accused persons said that they conducted their business in front of a farmhouse owned by an aide named Uma Tyagi.”

The police said that Rafiq worked as a driver with Tyagi and he introduced him to Rakesh, who allegedly provided them with the fake notes. Tyagi and Rakesh, who are allegedly at large, often posed as senior officials of CBI to exchange fake currency notes, said the police.

The arrested men were produced in the district court and sent to police custody for three days.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:33 IST