Four kill frenemy over long-standing enmity

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:38 IST

PUNE The Pimpri- Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested four youth for allegedly murdering their friend.

The victim, identified as Amit Subhash Pote (25), a resident of Nigdi, died after he was attacked by the four on Sunday evening, over a long-standing enmity.

The accused, identified as Mayur Lokhande, Pankaj Deshmukh, Kishore Ingale and Junaid Mujawar, beat Pote up with wooden sticks and used knives to inflict injuries all over his body. Pote was rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing medical treatment, said the police.

The complaint was lodged by Suraj Dilip Jagtap (25), a resident of Chinchwadenagar.

According to the Pimpri police, a dispute broke out between Pote and the group eight months ago. Post Navratri prayers on Saturday, a fight broke out between the five again which led to the assault on Sunday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the four at Pimpri police station.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:37 IST