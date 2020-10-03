e-paper
Home / Cities / Four-month-old Ludhiana boy among 10 dead, 135 test positive for Covid

Four-month-old Ludhiana boy among 10 dead, 135 test positive for Covid

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The positive patients confirmed on Saturday include 61 patients with influenza like illness symptoms, 19 were referred from outpatient departments of different hospitals and eight are contacts of positive patients. (Reuters File Photo)
         

A four-month-old boy was among the 10 people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Saturday, even as 135 fresh cases were also confirmed.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 18,333, out of which 760 patients have died.

On the bright side, as many as 91% patients (16,702) have recovered so far, leaving 868 active cases.

Besides the infant from near Sherpur Market on 33 Foot Road, who was suffering from myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), the other nine deceased are a 68-year-old man from Phullanwal village, a 67-year-old man from Joshi Nagar in Haibowal Kalan, a 63-year-old man from Samrala Road, two 62-year-old men from Dreamlane in Haibowal Kalan and Urban Estate, Dugri; a 57-year-old man from Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, a 54-year-old man from New Kundanpuri and a 47-year-old man from New Shivpuri.

The positive patients confirmed on Saturday include 61 patients with influenza like illness symptoms, 19 were referred from outpatient departments of different hospitals and eight are contacts of positive patients. Among them 10 patients are police personnel, five healthcare workers and one pregnant woman.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said, “In all, 179 fresh cases were detected in the district on Saturday, but 44 patients are from other districts and states. Similarly, 15 deaths were reported, out of which 10 were residents of Ludhiana, while the rest were from other districts and states.”

Sharma said till date, 44,240 people have undergone home quarantine and the number of patients still in isolation was 3,087. As many as 3,688 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on Saturday. Their results are awaited.

