Four snatch SUV at gunpoint near Ferozepur Road resort

Victim was about to return home from wedding reception of cabinet minister bharat bhushan ashu’s nephew

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four miscreants snatched a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV from a Civil Lines resident at gunpoint near the Kings Villa resort on Ferozepur Road on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Ravi Kalra, 50, owner of a chemist shop, was about to return home after attending the wedding reception of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s nephew.

Kalra said he had come to the function having several political leaders and police officials in attendance at around 10.15pm, but as the parking was full, he parked his car by the road near the resort.

“As I came out of the resort at 11.30pm and unlocked the car, four men wearing hoodies struck there and pointed a gun at me, before taking my car away,” said Kalra, adding that he went inside the resort and raised an alarm, following which the Mullanpur Dakha police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. 

Dakha deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said the complainant was not able to identify the accused due to darkness. A case under Section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. As of now, we know the accused went towards Jagraon. Our team is checking the CCTV cameras to trace the accused.”

