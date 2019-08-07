Four youths killed in Punjab’s Muktsar road mishap

punjab

Four youths in their twenties were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a private bus near Warring village, around 18km from here, on Wednesday. The victims were residents of Warring village.

The victims have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Jugraj Singh , Gurpreet Singh, who died on the spot, while Gurmukh Singh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

As per the information, the youths were travelling to Muktsar on a bike when their two-wheeler collided head-on with a bus of Dabwali Transport Company when the victims were reportedly trying to overtake a truck.

Locals, backed by several outfits, staged a protest and blocked the Muktsar-Kotkapura road. The protest was lifted in the evening only after police assured them of action.

Bariwala police have registered a case against the bus driver. Investigating officer (IO) Ramesh Kumar said, “A case has been registered against bus driver Karmjeet Singh under Sections 304, 427 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bus driver has been arrested.”

Teacher killed in Malout

A teacher was killed in Malout town near here on Wednesday morning after his car hit a tree. The deceased, Ajay Kumar Bawa, was travelling to Mansa to join his duty. The deceased is survived by wife and a son.

Investigating officer Surjeet Singh said, “Ajay lost control over the car and his car hit a tree. Police have started inquest proceedings.”

