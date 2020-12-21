e-paper
Home / Cities / Fraudster posing as army officer dupes Ludhiana man of ₹1.04 lakh

Fraudster posing as army officer dupes Ludhiana man of ₹1.04 lakh

Offered to sell his motorcycle for the amount, but neither delivered the vehicle nor returned the money.

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A city resident fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 1.04 lakh to a man posing as an army officer offering to sell his motorcycle.

Following a complaint by the victim, Karan Kumar of Gurdev Nagar, police have identified the accused as Jatinder Kumar of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and Raghwindra Dwedi of Ganeshganj, Madhya Pradesh.

Karan said he was researching used motorcycles for sale on online marketplace OLX. On choosing one, he contacted the seller, who introduced himself as an army official deputed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

After the deal was fixed for Rs 1.04 lakh, Karan transferred the payment to the seller through Paytm.

However, the latter neither delivered the motorcycle nor returned the money. Eventually, he stopped responding to phone calls as well.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.

The ADCP appealed to people to exercise caution while making online purchases and transferring money to individuals.

