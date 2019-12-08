Frenchman Pierre Dubois is sport’s YouTube ambassador with ‘Carrom Pierre’

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 19:08 IST

PUNE Eight-time national champion, and five-time European champion – when it comes to carrom, Frenchman, Pierre Dubois is a pro, in every sense of the word.

Dubois is also carrom’s most viral ambassador in today’s tech-enabled world.

The 35-year old runs a YouTube channel, “Carrom Pierre”, started in 2011.

Carrom Pierre has 89.5k subscribers and 24,960,209 views, currently.

Before starting the channel, Dubois used to upload carrom videos to the Dailymotion channel.

“I borrowed a camera from my friend and started filming white and black slams (i.e. pocketing all coins, white or black, with or without queen, in one turn). I almost recorded 100 slams and then the idea came put them online. I started my channel,” said Dubois who now lives on the Reunion Island near Mauritius and was in Pune this past week to compete in the International Carrom Federation’s (ICF) world cup which concluded at the PYC Gymkhana on Friday.

“Earlier it was only about the video, but then people began to ask me about the sport, like, how to grip the striker; how to play different type of shots. So I added the tutorials to the channel,” added Dubois.

The good response to his channel was noticed by the International Carrom Federation (ICF), which also runs its own channel – Carrom ICF.

“I had a deal with ICF and they asked me to share all my videos of international tournaments on their channel and they will sponsor my shoots of international tournaments. Since then, I travel to all the international tournaments to shoot videos which is shared on my channel and Carrom ICF,” says Dubois.

What next?

Dubois’ plan is to now add video interview of players to Carrom Pierre.

“I can shoot video in 20 minutes but editing takes lot of time. I still hope I can manage all the stuff,” said Dubois.