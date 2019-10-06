Fresh inspection to check untreated effluents in drain that is polluting Yamuna

cities

A joint team of officials from Delhi and Noida led by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) representatives will start a fresh inspection of the Kondli drain to assess the steps taken by different agencies in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders to control the effluents and untreated sewage flow in the 20-kilometre-long drain that discharges in Yamuna.

The decision came following a meeting of the officials from CPCB, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Uttar Pradesh Control Board (UPPCB), Noida Authority, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and Palika Parishad, Khoda Makanpur.

The meeting also noted that the DJB is yet to connect the untreated sewer line from the unauthorised colonies of Kondli village to the sewage treatment plant (STP) before discharging the waters into the flood drain that originates from Kondli village in Delhi and enters with effluents in Noida.

“The inspection will begin within a few week and will take a day or two. The purpose is to check the progress in controlling the effluents being discharged in the drain so far. Different agencies have given their progress report so far.However DJB has asserted that they are yet to connect the sewer lines with the STP,” said a CPCB official, requesting not to be quoted.

According to the officials, while DJB has installed the sewer lines, they were not connected with the STP, due to which a number of drains fall into the Kondli drain, which further carries effluents to Yamuna river via Noida and parts of Ghaziabad.

SK Bharadwaj, chief engineer, East, DJB said, “Our system is in place. We have laid down the sewer lines but some people are ye to apply for the connection. We are issuing notices, taking strict action and also holding camps so that local residents get connected to DJB sewer line so that effluents are not directly discharged into the drain. We are also planning to take strict action like penalties if issue persists.”

The 40-year-old Kondli drain originates in Kondli, Delhi and enters into Noida near Haridarshan police post, Sector 11. After travelling for about 17km in the Noida through sectors 11, 12, 22, 50 and 168, it submerges into Yamuna near Chak Mangrola, Noida Sector 168.

According to the UPPCB report submitted to NGT, the drain’s width varies from minimum of two-metres at the time of its entry in Noida to 12 metres at Barola, Sector 50.

The NGT, during one of its previous hearings, had also noted that the drain is not connected to any river or canal before meeting the Yamuna and has no source of fresh water. The petition on groundwater pollution and effluent discharge in Yamuna from Kondli drain was filed by a Noida resident in 2017.

“The drain was originally formed by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation water to check the flood or storm water, so technically it is illegal to discharge effluents and untreated sewage into it. Also while it is polluting the Yamuna, there is no impermeable layer underneath this drain to avoid groundwater contamination,” said Abisht Kusum Gupta, the appellant.

During earlier inspection, it was found that Delhi’s polluted water comes into Noida through Kondli drain, while about 30 small and big drains from within Noida also contribute to the drain.

“While in case of Noida we know that approximately 200 MLD of sewer is being generated and treated in STP of capacity 231 MLD, we are not sure about untreated sewer originating from Delhi,” the CPCB official said.

